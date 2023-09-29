Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Rises By 113.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 113.1% from the August 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,831,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,458,000 after purchasing an additional 560,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,875,000 after acquiring an additional 73,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,453,000 after acquiring an additional 31,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 864,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,754,000 after acquiring an additional 46,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

TDIV stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.97. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.