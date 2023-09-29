Jefferies Financial Group Trims American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price to $15.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

