Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XEL. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,216,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

