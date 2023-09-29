Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $20.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 26.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.49.

LUV opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 32,399 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

