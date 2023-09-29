Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.47% from the company’s previous close.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.