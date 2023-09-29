Truist Financial Trims Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Target Price to $6.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

MPW has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Shares of MPW opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after acquiring an additional 496,833 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,424,000 after buying an additional 217,430 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,253,000 after buying an additional 348,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

