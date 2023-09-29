JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Target Price to $9.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 73,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 75,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

