Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Swiss Life Price Performance

SZLMY stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

