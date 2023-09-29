Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Swiss Life Price Performance
SZLMY stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.
About Swiss Life
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Life
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Top-Rated, Oversold Industry Giants
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- PayPal Keeps Getting Cheaper; Should You Load Up?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why The Likes Of Tesla, Toyota, Are The Winners From UAW Strikes
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.