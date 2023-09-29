Bank of America Upgrades Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Neutral

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Commerzbank Stock Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $10.50 on Friday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 26.37, a quick ratio of 23.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

