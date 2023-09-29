Bank of America Upgrades Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Neutral

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Barclays cut shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Get Our Latest Report on Commerzbank
Commerzbank Stock Up 3.9 %
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 10.11%.
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commerzbank
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Top-Rated, Oversold Industry Giants
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- PayPal Keeps Getting Cheaper; Should You Load Up?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Why The Likes Of Tesla, Toyota, Are The Winners From UAW Strikes
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.