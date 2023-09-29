Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

