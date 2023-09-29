Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

RFI stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $14.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 303,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

