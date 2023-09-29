Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.6825 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $487.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.90. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $508.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.