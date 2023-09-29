Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Price Up 8%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 350,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,272,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Cardlytics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 128.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.54 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardlytics

In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 25,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $156,768.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,731.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 25,574 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $156,768.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,731.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $102,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $403,073.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,937 shares of company stock worth $1,969,669 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. General Equity Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 1,508,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 628,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

