MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $950.00 million-$990.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.80 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.85-$2.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.84%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 170.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $230,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MillerKnoll by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

