Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Down 7.2%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.33. 177,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 427,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 42.05% and a negative net margin of 2,387.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Resource Partners USA LP purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $90,238,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,046,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,283 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,829,000. Mak Capital One LLC raised its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 635.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 704,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 608,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 247.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 504,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

