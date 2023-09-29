General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,514,000 after buying an additional 319,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $112.33 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

