Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.74

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.74 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.53 ($0.04), with a volume of 112870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Zenith Energy Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of £8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.48.

Zenith Energy Company Profile

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

