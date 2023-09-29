SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.16

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 1861646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,582 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,033 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,925,000 after buying an additional 2,271,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,349,000 after buying an additional 8,907,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after buying an additional 1,467,797 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

