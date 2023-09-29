Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 449 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $42.35 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

