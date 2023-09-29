NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.73% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Get NIKE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NKE opened at $89.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.