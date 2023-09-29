Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TM17. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.94) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.29) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 275 ($3.36) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 323.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 354.37. The stock has a market cap of £400.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2,023.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 275 ($3.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 500 ($6.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other news, insider Peter Whiting purchased 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £64,581 ($78,863.11). Insiders bought 20,988 shares of company stock worth $6,488,020 in the last three months. 29.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

