Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.00 million-$126.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $61.49 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $97.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LGND. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.75.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.38 per share, with a total value of $237,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

