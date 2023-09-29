iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,613 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

