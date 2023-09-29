China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 830.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance

Shares of CIADY opened at $31.93 on Friday. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $50.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

