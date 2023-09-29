iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,377,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 749,846 shares.The stock last traded at $48.98 and had previously closed at $49.32.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,369.9% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,135.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.