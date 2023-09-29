Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $74.67 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average is $85.16.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

