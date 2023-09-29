Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $109.95 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $7.76 or 0.00028738 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $109.95 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00098605 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00047510 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,174,812 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.