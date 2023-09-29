Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.30. 11,188,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 14,343,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.1126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- PayPal Keeps Getting Cheaper; Should You Load Up?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why The Likes Of Tesla, Toyota, Are The Winners From UAW Strikes
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is the Grinch Stealing This Year’s Holiday Season Jobs?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.