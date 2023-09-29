Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.30. 11,188,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 14,343,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.1126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

