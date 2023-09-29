Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 3.9%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.54. 1,307,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,979,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 654.7% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

