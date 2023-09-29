Siacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $166.98 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $166.98 million and $6.42 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,996.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00243821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.29 or 0.00864315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.00540074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00058560 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00116761 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,218,975,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,196,014,455 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

