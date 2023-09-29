Siacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $166.98 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $166.98 million and $6.42 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,996.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00243821 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.29 or 0.00864315 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013499 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.00540074 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00058560 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00116761 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,218,975,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,196,014,455 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “SCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.