Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $4.52 or 0.00016762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $639.34 million and $19.66 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,310,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

