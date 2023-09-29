Lisk Price Reaches $0.75 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Lisk has a market cap of $106.50 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002770 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002495 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002133 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001830 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.