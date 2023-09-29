Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002495 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $642.78 million and approximately $18.50 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001830 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 975,320,471 coins and its circulating supply is 954,298,117 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

