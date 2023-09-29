Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00008227 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $232.63 million and approximately $25.96 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,673.74 or 0.06200991 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00034136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00026465 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

