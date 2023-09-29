Bend DAO Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $25.91 million and approximately $117,237.36 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

