CDbio (MCD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion

CDbio (MCD) traded 111.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, CDbio has traded up 46.8% against the dollar. One CDbio token can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00004044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CDbio has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $78.81 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CDbio Profile

CDbio’s genesis date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CDbio

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CDbio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CDbio using one of the exchanges listed above.

