ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $169.01 million and $3.35 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.
ICON Profile
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 968,005,967 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 968,038,470.6752975. The last known price of ICON is 0.17484649 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $2,904,067.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
