IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 2.2% Higher This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $421.91 million and $3.27 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003685 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000502 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005339 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
