QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $102,471.16

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. QUASA has a total market cap of $102,471.16 and $1,486.21 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00016856 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013854 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,982.71 or 1.00053875 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002357 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00108999 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,462.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

