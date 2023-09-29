Status Price Up 6.6% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $92.58 million and $5.69 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00008235 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016762 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013873 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,995.11 or 1.00013413 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02354332 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $3,967,891.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

