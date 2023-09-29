Ethereum Classic Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $83.82 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $15.81 or 0.00058560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.26 billion and approximately $83.82 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,996.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00243821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.29 or 0.00864315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.00540074 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00116761 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,251,840 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

