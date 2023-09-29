Cosmos Reaches Market Cap of $2.62 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.14 or 0.00026465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $59.90 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00034136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 366,898,927 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

