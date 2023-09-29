Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $18.29 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,437 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $18,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

HIG opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $326,053 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

