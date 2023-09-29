Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 101,503 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 101,503 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.13% of Marathon Oil worth $18,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $15,200,230,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 74,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,478 shares of company stock worth $7,305,599. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

