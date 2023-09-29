Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,827 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $133.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
