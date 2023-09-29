Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,827 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $133.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

