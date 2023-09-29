Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,408 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $16,589,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 21.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 25.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.85 and a 200-day moving average of $175.81. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

