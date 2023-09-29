Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $15.94 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,364 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LPL Financial were worth $15,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPLA. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $238.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.49.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPLA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.60.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

