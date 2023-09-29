Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,041 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

DUK opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

