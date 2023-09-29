Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.22% of Autoliv worth $16,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,910,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.4% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $103.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.96.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 58.93%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

