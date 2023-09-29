Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,234 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $330.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.21. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.76 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

